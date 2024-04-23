GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Revanth Reddy distorting KCR’s statement for political gains: Ponnala

BRS leader says that if Congress govt. has any threat, it’s from the BJP

April 23, 2024 05:21 am | Updated 05:21 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
BRS leader Ponnala Lakshmaiah speaking to newspersons in Hyderabad on Monday.

BRS leader Ponnala Lakshmaiah speaking to newspersons in Hyderabad on Monday. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has been spreading misinformation by misquoting BRS chief K. Chandrasekhar Rao about toppling the Congress government, Opposition party Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has alleged.

The BRS would lodge a complaint with the Election Commission against Mr. Revanth Reddy for spreading lies, party leader Ponnala Lakshmaiah said at a press meet here on Monday. He added Mr. Rao had said it was from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that the Congress government faced a threat, referring to past attempts by the BJP to “buy” BRS MLAs to topple the government.

Further, Mr. Rao had mentioned that a senior Congress leader offered to bring 20 Congress MLAs to the BRS, but he had advised against any such attempts. Mr. Lakshmaiah accused Mr. Revanth Reddy of distorting the statement for political gains.

He alleged that Mr. Revanth Reddy was speaking “shamelessly” by claiming that his government had filled 30,000 posts immediately after assuming power, while the fact remained that the Congress government had neither issued any notification nor conducted any recruitment test to fill those posts but had simply issued appointment letters to the selected candidates.

Mr. Lakshmaiah ridiculed Mr. Revanth Reddy for belittling senior leaders such as late S. Jaipal Reddy and K. Jana Reddy stating that he was not like them. Instead of taking a vow in the name of gods, he suggested the Chief Minister to try to stand by the deadlines announced by the Congress before coming to power for implementing the promises.

He sought to know whether the Chief Minister had ever responded on crop loss, paddy procurement and other issues, and said that he was, instead, speaking vulgar language due to lack of experience in governance. He criticised the government for not doing justice to backward classes and neglecting B.R. Ambedkar on his birth anniversary.

