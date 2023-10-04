Revanth Reddy claims BRS MPs hinted at poll tie with BJP in LS polls

October 04, 2023 04:52 pm | Updated 04:55 pm IST - HYDERABAD

As the BJP-BRS leadership continues to be locked in a bitter fight after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s comments on Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao’s request to join the NDA, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief A. Revanth Reddy alleged that both parties were planning to join hands in the Lok Sabha polls.

At a press conference in Hyderabad on Wednesday, Mr. Revanth Reddy said that recently in the Parliament during the special session, his BJP friends and a few BRS MPs told him that though there is no alliance between the BJP and the BRS in the Assembly, there will be an alliance in the parliamentary elections.

He claimed that in the Assembly elections, the BJP will contest in all seats and split the votes wherever Congress has a chance to win and in turn help BRS win the elections. In Lok Sabha elections, BRS will contest in nine seats, BJP will contest in seven seats, and MIM in one seat, he said.

Along with the four sitting seats, BJP asked for Malkajgiri, Mahbubnagar, and Chevella Lok Sabha seats. A BRS MP said that the decision on the alliance was also made; BRS is giving my seat to BJP, he quoted the leader as saying.

He referred to the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi terming BRS as BJP Rishtedar Party and said it was clear that Congress was on its way to winning the coming Assembly elections.

Mr. Revanth Reddy said the Prime Minister was touring Telangana to split the anti-incumbency votes and thus help the BRS. Accusing the Modi Government of failing to fulfil the AP Reorganisation Act promises, the TPCC chief charged that instead, the Prime Minister was making fun of the State.

He questioned Mr. Modi why he failed to cite the reasons for not arresting BRS MLC Kavitha in the Delhi liquor scam. He reiterated his charge that the BJP President in Telangana was changed at the behest of the BRS leadership and sought to know why ED, CBI or IT departments were not probing the alleged corruption charges against the KCR Government.

Mr. Reddy charged that BJP could also be “getting cut in the loot of resources by the BRS Government and that is precisely the reason no action is being taken against KCR and his family”.

The TPCC president urged MIM leadership to reconsider its decision to back the BRS party after realising that BRS-BJP were Siamese Twins. “How can Assaduddin give support to such parties,” he questioned.

He demanded that the Modi Government prove its sincerity by ordering a probe into the alleged corruption charges against the BRS regime. He appealed to the people of Telangana to be wary of the “political game being unleashed” by the BJP-BRS leaders.

