Revanth Reddy, Bhatti meet K. C. Venugopal, discuss LS poll strategy

February 21, 2024 04:37 am | Updated 04:37 am IST - HYDERABAD

Chief Minister and TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Tuesday night met the AICC General Secretary K. C. Venugopal in New Delhi and discussed political situation in Telangana after the Congress assumed power.

Mr. Revanth and Mr. Bhatti, who reached New Delhi on Monday all through the day met the Union Ministers and later in the night called on Mr. Venugopal. It is understood that the leaders had a brief discussion about the strategy the party plans to adopt for Lok Sabha elections. The leaders conveyed to the Central leadership that given the impressive performance of the Congress party in the recently held Assembly elections, it would be easy for the party candidates to win a majority of the Lok Sabha seats.

Sources said the leaders discussed about the constituencies, where it has to focus its attention to win the seats. The appointment of chairpersons and directors of the state run corporations might not be done in a hurry till the parliamentary elections. It was believed that the Chief Minister would discuss about the proposed expansion of the State Cabinet. But, indications suggest that the Chief Minister might defer the expansion till the Lok Sabha elections. The Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister left for Hyderabad in a special flight late in the night.

In the meantime, Mr. Revanth Reddy will tour Kodangal Assembly constituency, he represents in the Assembly on Wednesday. Elaborate arrangements are being made in Kosgi for the Chief Minister’s visit to the constituency. Apart from participating in locally arranged programmes, the Chief Minister is expected to address a public meeting.

TPCC vice-president Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy along with local Congress leaders reviewed the arrangements for Mr. Revanth Reddy’s tour on Wednesday.