GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Revanth Reddy asks official to complete SLBC tunnel on priority basis

January 27, 2024 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy at a review meeting on irrigation with Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy at a review meeting on irrigation with Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari in Hyderabad on Saturday. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

hyderabad

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has instructed Irrigation department authorities to complete the pending excavation of the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) project tunnel on a priority basis to irrigate 4 lakh acres. He told them to speed up the work on the Narayanpet-Kodangal Lift Irrigation Scheme too.

At a review meeting held here on Saturday, he said that there was confusion all around on the project-wise ayacut and told the officials to prepare village and mandal-wise ayacut details for clarity. The irrigation officials explained to him about the pending projects. He asked them to prepare plans for project-wise pending works.

The Chief Minister inquired about the status of the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS) and questioned why the process of acquisition of land for pending works of the Mahatma Gandhi Kalwakurthy Lift Irrigation Scheme was still pending. He stressed the need to complete the project through the green channel.

Minister for Irrigation N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari, Secretary (Irrigation) Rahul Bojja, Engineers-in-Chief C. Muralidhar, B. Hariram and N. Venkateshwarlu and several other engineers and officials participated in the meeting.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.