Revanth Reddy asks official to complete SLBC tunnel on priority basis

January 27, 2024 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - hyderabad

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has instructed Irrigation department authorities to complete the pending excavation of the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) project tunnel on a priority basis to irrigate 4 lakh acres. He told them to speed up the work on the Narayanpet-Kodangal Lift Irrigation Scheme too.

At a review meeting held here on Saturday, he said that there was confusion all around on the project-wise ayacut and told the officials to prepare village and mandal-wise ayacut details for clarity. The irrigation officials explained to him about the pending projects. He asked them to prepare plans for project-wise pending works.

The Chief Minister inquired about the status of the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS) and questioned why the process of acquisition of land for pending works of the Mahatma Gandhi Kalwakurthy Lift Irrigation Scheme was still pending. He stressed the need to complete the project through the green channel.

Minister for Irrigation N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari, Secretary (Irrigation) Rahul Bojja, Engineers-in-Chief C. Muralidhar, B. Hariram and N. Venkateshwarlu and several other engineers and officials participated in the meeting.