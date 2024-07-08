Revanth Reddy asks authorities to complete six pending projects on priority basis

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has decided to focus on completing pending projects Neelam Vagu, Pimpri lift, Palem Vagu, Mathadi Vagu, SRSP Stage-II and Sadarmat on priority basis as they could be completed with less expenditure and would give immediate result – water for irrigation.

In a meeting with the Irrigation Department authorities, he enquired about the pending projects in both the Krishna and Godavari Basins which can be completed with small expenditure. He told them to focus on distributary system of the six projects to give water to the intended ayacut. He observed that the previous government had borrowed huge money in its 10-year rule and spent the funds only on barrages and pump houses. The main canals and distributory canals providing water to Ayacut were ignored except for the construction of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project incurring huge debts, the Chief Minister is said to have told the officials.

The irrigation authorities informed the Chief Minister that ₹241 crore would be required to complete the pending works on the six projects and they would irrigate 48,000 acres. “It has been decided to complete the works of these projects completely by March 2025 by preparing an action plan. A fixed deadline has been set for that,” an official said, stating that Mr. Revanth Reddy is keen to complete these projects that can irrigate lands in the North Telangana districts. The irrigation engineers explained that Neelam Vagu would irrigate ayacut in Mancherial district, Pimpri lift in Nirmal, Palem Vagu in Jayashankar-Bhupalapally, Mathadi Vagu in Adilabad, SRSP Stage-II in Warangal, Mahabubabad, Khammam, Jangao and Suryapet districts and Sadarmat in Nirmal. The Chief Minister opined that small projects that can be completed immediately with less funds should be taken up to benefit farmers in the backward districts.

