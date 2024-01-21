Revanth Reddy appoints close aides as Goverment Advisors

January 21, 2024 09:55 am | Updated 09:59 am IST - HYDERABAD

In appointments that reflect a mark of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, the Telangana Government has appointed four senior leaders as Advisors to the Government in the rank and status of Minister of State in the State.

Vem Narender Reddy, who is a close confidant of the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, has been appointed as the Advisor (Public Affairs) to the Chief Minister. Mr. Narender Reddy is a former MLA from Mahabubabad representing the Telugu Desham Party in the combined Andhra Pradesh. He joined the Congress along with Mr. Revanth Reddy ahead of the 2018 State Assembly elections. They both share a warm relationship since their TDP days.

Former Minister Shabbir Ali has been appointed as Advisor to SC, ST, BC and Minority departments in the rank of Minister of State in the State. Mr. Ali, another aide of the Chief Minister, was one of the few who stood behind Mr. Revanth Reddy when he was vying to become the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee’s president.

Dr Mallu Ravi has been appointed as the special representative of the Telangana Government in New Delhi. Dr. Ravi, who is the brother of Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka and a strong supporter of the Chief Minister, held the same position in the combined Andhra Pradesh in the Y.S. Rajashekhar Reddy Government. He is also the former MP from Nagharkurnool.

Telangana Congress protocol in-charge Harkara Venugopal has been appointed as Advisor Protocol and Public Relations. He will hold the rank of a Minister of State in the State.

