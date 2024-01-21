GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Revanth Reddy appoints close aides as Goverment Advisors

The Telangana Government has appointed Vem Narender Reddy, Shabbir Ali, Mallu Ravi and Harkara Venugopal as Advisors to the Government in the rank and status of Minister of State in the State

January 21, 2024 09:55 am | Updated 09:59 am IST - HYDERABAD

R Ravikanth Reddy
R. Ravikanth Reddy
Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy speaks to the press. File

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy speaks to the press. File | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

In appointments that reflect a mark of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, the Telangana Government has appointed four senior leaders as Advisors to the Government in the rank and status of Minister of State in the State.

Vem Narender Reddy, who is a close confidant of the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, has been appointed as the Advisor (Public Affairs) to the Chief Minister. Mr. Narender Reddy is a former MLA from Mahabubabad representing the Telugu Desham Party in the combined Andhra Pradesh. He joined the Congress along with Mr. Revanth Reddy ahead of the 2018 State Assembly elections. They both share a warm relationship since their TDP days.

Former Minister Shabbir Ali has been appointed as Advisor to SC, ST, BC and Minority departments in the rank of Minister of State in the State. Mr. Ali, another aide of the Chief Minister, was one of the few who stood behind Mr. Revanth Reddy when he was vying to become the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee’s president.

Dr Mallu Ravi has been appointed as the special representative of the Telangana Government in New Delhi. Dr. Ravi, who is the brother of Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka and a strong supporter of the Chief Minister, held the same position in the combined Andhra Pradesh in the Y.S. Rajashekhar Reddy Government. He is also the former MP from Nagharkurnool.

Telangana Congress protocol in-charge Harkara Venugopal has been appointed as Advisor Protocol and Public Relations. He will hold the rank of a Minister of State in the State.

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.