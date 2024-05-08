Revanth Reddy all out to defame Modi govt.: BJP

Telangana BJP president and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy has accused Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of “making efforts to defame the Modi Government at the Centre by making all kinds of irresponsible statements, including spreading canards about reservations for marginalised sections being removed.”

Addressing a press conference at the State office on Wednesday, he lamented that despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi clarifying that there is no such proposal of removing quotas for SC/ST/BCs, the Chief Minister has been continuing the negative campaign, which indicates the latter’s insecurity over the rising graph of the BJP and the falling popularity of the Congress in Telangana during these elections.

“People do not believe the CM as he is speaking without any control. In fact, the disinformation against us is only benefitting us. We are getting excellent response wherever we are canvassing with people braving the heat to listen to the PM. Their propaganda on quota issue has failed,” he claimed.

Mr. Reddy also claimed that the saffron party is sure to win the maximum number of seats despite both Congress and BRS taking turns to criticise the Modi Government. “These two parties are working in tandem to throw dirt on the Prime Minister but it is not working. KCR family and Mr. Revanth Reddy deserve an Oscar for their lies and innuendos against our government,” he said.

The BJP chief said it was ‘laughable’ that the Chief Minister is promising Union Minister posts to candidates despite being aware that they are not going win in those constituencies. “Mr. Revanth Reddy only knows how to collect ‘RR’ tax and abuse people. He does not know how to govern,” he charged.

He also said that it was the Election Commission (EC) that has put a stop to the disbursal of Rythu Bandhu financial assistance to farmers and questioned why the government did not think fit to release the same before the election code came into force. Mr. Reddy said that the controversial remarks made by Congress leader Sam Pitroda once again showcased the ‘arrogance’ of its leaders for making such ‘racist’ comments on the people of the country.

