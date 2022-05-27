Revanth questions PM’s silence on TRS ‘graft’  

He writes a letter to PM raising 9 questions on injustice meted out to Telangana

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy has asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to explain his inaction against the TRS government that has been accused of minting money in the Kaleshwaram project and accused him of having an understanding with Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for keeping quite.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, he raised 9 questions including his inability to take action against the alleged corruption of the TRS government, injustice meted out to Telangana by the BJP government on various fronts. “Regarding the Kaleshwaram project, your own party president J.P. Nadda had termed it as the ATM of TRS but you fail to take any action,” he said adding that “it only shows how strong your relationship with KCR is.”

Similarly, the allegations of corruption in the allotment of coal mines in Naini in Odisha are glaring examples of your disinterest in taking action against KCR, he said. At the same time, the BJP is also silent on the secret friendship of KCR and AP CM Jaganmohan Reddy on Krishna water share dispute that is threatening the existence of Telangana.

Mr. Reddy also questioned the denial of a tribal university, Bayyaram Steel factory, Kazipet coach factory and ITIR projects that were sanctioned to Telangana by the UPA government in the Bifurcation Act. He also sought to know the reasons behind not including the historic Bhadrachalam temple in the “Ramayanam circuit” tourism project.