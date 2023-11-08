Revanth questions Modi’s silence on Medigadda, Kaleshwaram lapses

November 08, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - HYDERABAD

TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy has questioned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on ordering action on the lapses in the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme, particularly leakage in Medigadda barrage.

Addressing election rallies in Khanapur, Adilabad and Rajendranagar on Tuesday, Mr. Revanth wondered why the Prime Minister chose to ignore the visible damage caused to the Medigadda barrage. “I had urged the Prime Minister to visit Medigadda to see for himself the colossus loss caused to the State due to the faulty construction of the project. But he chose not to respond to the request. This shows the BRS and BJP are hand in glove,” he alleged.

Throwing a challenge to the BRS government, the TPCC chief said let the leaders accompany him to the nearest substation to see if 24 hours power was being supplied. He said he, along with other Congress candidates, will not file the nomination papers if it was proved that 24-hour power is given to the farm sector.

The Congress leader did not spare the BRS MLA Jogu Ramanna in Adilabad for neglecting the constituency. He said BRS candidates would face tough time across the State as people had made up their mind to vote out BRS.

In Rajendranagar, Mr. Revanth Reddy accused the BRS government of selling the government lands on the city outskirts. He said the lands given to Dalits in Kokapet were forcibly reclaimed by the government. He took a dig at the ruling party for not giving double bedroom houses to the eligible beneficiaries.

Asserting that winds of change in favour of Congress was visible everywhere, he urged the people to give a chance to the Congress party. He promised that the Congress party will ensure free power and all benefits to the farmers, who were now suffering.

