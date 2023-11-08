HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Revanth questions Modi’s silence on Medigadda, Kaleshwaram lapses

TPCC president addresses election meetings in Khanapur, Adilabad and Rajendranagar

November 08, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
A. Revanth Reddy

A. Revanth Reddy | Photo Credit:

TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy has questioned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on ordering action on the lapses in the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme, particularly leakage in Medigadda barrage.

Addressing election rallies in Khanapur, Adilabad and Rajendranagar on Tuesday, Mr. Revanth wondered why the Prime Minister chose to ignore the visible damage caused to the Medigadda barrage. “I had urged the Prime Minister to visit Medigadda to see for himself the colossus loss caused to the State due to the faulty construction of the project. But he chose not to respond to the request. This shows the BRS and BJP are hand in glove,” he alleged.

Throwing a challenge to the BRS government, the TPCC chief said let the leaders accompany him to the nearest substation to see if 24 hours power was being supplied. He said he, along with other Congress candidates, will not file the nomination papers if it was proved that 24-hour power is given to the farm sector.

The Congress leader did not spare the BRS MLA Jogu Ramanna in Adilabad for neglecting the constituency. He said BRS candidates would face tough time across the State as people had made up their mind to vote out BRS.

In Rajendranagar, Mr. Revanth Reddy accused the BRS government of selling the government lands on the city outskirts. He said the lands given to Dalits in Kokapet were forcibly reclaimed by the government. He took a dig at the ruling party for not giving double bedroom houses to the eligible beneficiaries.

Asserting that winds of change in favour of Congress was visible everywhere, he urged the people to give a chance to the Congress party. He promised that the Congress party will ensure free power and all benefits to the farmers, who were now suffering.

Related Topics

politics (general)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.