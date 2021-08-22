Revanth questions KCR’s silence on Eatala Rajender’s ‘corruption’ cases after he joined the BJP

Hyderabad

22 August 2021 16:17 IST

Revanth alleged that aircraft used by Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy to discuss the entry of Mr. Rajender into BJP was arranged by KCR himself.

Telangana Congress president, A. Revanth Reddy is surprised at the silence of the Chief Minister, K. Chandrashekhar Rao on the ‘corruption’ of former Minister Eatala Rajender after he joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after making a hue and cry initially.

“Why has the CM suddenly turned silent on the corruption of Mr. Rajender and what happened to the allegations that were splashed across the media,” he asked here on Sunday. Isn’t that an indication of KCR’s understanding with the BJP,” he said.

In an informal interaction with the media in Hyderabad, he alleged that aircraft used by Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy to discuss the entry of Mr. Rajender into BJP was arranged by KCR himself. Can they reveal who arranged that aircraft, he asked? Mr. Reddy ridiculed the allegations that Congress was not serious on Huzurabad bypoll to help ‘someone else’ to win.

On Dalita Bandhu, Mr. Reddy challenged the TRS MLAs to campaign in their respective constituencies hailing it if they had so much confidence in the scheme. Chief Minister owes at least ₹1 crore to each Dalit family for all the promises made and broken and not just ₹10 lakhs, he said. “KCR and Deceit” are like Siamese twins, he charged.

Appointment of Dalit IAS officer Rahul Bojja in the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) after such a hue and cry is an insult to him, he said adding that Mr. Rahul Bojja, who otherwise is a good officer, will have to work with the tag of KCR doing a favour to him to avoid criticism from the society. Mr. Praveen Kumar too had to leave the service unable to bear the insult from KCR, he claimed.

On whether the Congress was willing to work with Mr. Praveen Kumar in the State, he said such decisions have to be taken by the Political Affairs Committee of the party and so far no such discussion had emerged.

He also termed the Asshirwad Yatra of Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy and the proposed walkathon of BJP president Bandi Sanjay as an inter tussle for one-upmanship.

Deeksha at Moodu Chintalapalli

Mr. Reddy said the Dalita Girijana Deeksha at Moodu Chintalapally in Yadadri district was being held on August 24 and 25 to expose the failed promises of the Chief Minister. “KCR had adopted this village and promised the moon for the villagers. We will expose all the false assurances of the CM, he said adding that he would also go to KCR’s constituency Gajwel to do the same.

Mr. Reddy repeated the party’s stand on Huzurabad elections saying the Committee headed by former Deputy CM, Damodar Rajnarsimha will finalise the candidate and the poll strategy soon.