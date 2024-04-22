Revanth promises to take up Tummidihatti to make North Telangana green

April 22, 2024 10:31 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Kaddam project was on the verge of collapse due to the negligence of the previous BRS government, says Chief Minister

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy announced that his government would proceed with the Tummidihatti project by initiating talks with the Maharashtra government regarding land acquisition that was discarded by the previous BRS government due to some sinister motives.

Mr. Reddy made this announcement at a public meeting in Adilabad on Monday. He also promised to complete the Kupti project and repair the Kaddam project to ensure water supply to the lands. He alleged that the Kaddam project was on the verge of collapse due to the negligence of the previous BRS government.

He addressed public meetings at Adilabad and Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituencies on Monday as part of his election campaign for the victory of party candidates Atram Suguna and T. Jeevan Reddy on Sunday.

The Chief Minister also charged that both the BRS and BJP had neglected the revival of the CCI factory in Adilabad. Despite repeated appeals by the State government for the reopening of the CCI factory, the BJP government did not consider it, he said. If necessary, the Congress government will conduct meetings with private companies to reopen the CCI unit to provide employment to local youth, he said.

He also promised to establish a university in Adilabad for the convenience of students. Stating that both BRS and BJP were conspiring to destabilize the Congress government in the State, the Chief Minister asked the gathering, especially women, whether the Indiramma Rajyam would continue to provide free bus travel if it collapsed. “If Congress candidate Atram Suguna loses the elections, there is every possibility of free schemes being scrapped,” Revanth Reddy stressed.

Arvind targeted in Nizamabad

During his meeting in Nizamabad, the CM reiterated his government’s commitment to ensuring the revival of the closed sugar factory in the district and obtaining sanction for the turmeric board. Assuring the farmers, he pledged that he would all efforts to operationalise the factory by September 17. He accused former chief minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao of reneging on his promise to open the sugar factory within 100 days.

Mr. Reddy criticized the sitting MP and BJP candidate for the Nizamabad Lok Sabha seat, Dharmapuri Arvind, for his unfulfilled electoral promise of not obtaining sanction for the Turmeric Board. Urging the voters to secure victory for Congress candidate T. Jeevan Reddy, the CM promised to advocate for Jeevan’s appointment as Union Agriculture Minister after the INDIA block comes to power at the Centre.

Turning his focus towards national politics, Chief Minister Reddy condemned Prime Minister Modi’s divisive rhetoric, accusing him of attempting to sow discord between religious communities by mentioning a specific religion at a recent meeting. He decried the Prime Minister’s alleged fear-mongering tactics, asserting that such tactics were indicative of his apprehension towards an impending electoral defeat.