Revanth promises to address problems of Gulf migrants

March 13, 2023 05:51 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - NIZAMABAD

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Raventh Reddy has promised to address the problems of Gulf migrants after coming to power.

Representatives of Gulf migrants met Mr. Revanth Reddy during his ‘Hath Se Hath Jodo Yatra’ in the district on Monday and explained to him the problems being faced by them. They said the ruling BRS had failed to address their problems despite repeated assurances and memorandums. They urged the TPCC president to form a special welfare board for Gulf migrants.

Charge-sheet released

Meanwhile, party senior leader and former MLA E. Anil Kumar released a charge-sheet on Roads and Buildings Minister V. Prashanth Reddy, saying his brother Ajay Reddy had been acting as shadow MLA in the constituency. He said that the youth were being instigated by the Minister and his brother for their political benefits.

“Though funds were released for Vemuganti project during the tenure of Congress it was totally neglected. Irrigation supply for Bhiamgal mandal was at stake. The Minister forgot the promise of offering right prices for red jowar. He also failed to get the houses constructed,” said Mr. Anil Kumar while releasing the charge-sheet.