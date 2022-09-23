Revanth plays on women’s sentiment in Munugode

Playing on women’s sentiment, Telangana Congress president A. Revanth Reddy appealed to women voters of the Munugode constituency to elect Palvai Sravanthi, Congress candidate for the Munugode by-poll, so that their voice is heard in the Assembly loud and clear.

At a rally held at Sarvail village in the constituency, he said this was the best opportunity for people to send a strong message to the TRS government that their issues cannot be compromised. “The BJP increased the cooking gas prices to ₹1,140 from ₹400 in the Congress rule and the TRS government is looting you by enormously hiking liquor price, which is a direct attack on the family income,” he said appealing to them to teach a lesson to both the TRS and the BJP.

He reminded the villagers that the historic residential school in the village - Telangana State Residential School - was started by Congress and that school has put Sarvail on the national map. It was the Congress that constructed Nagarjunasagar and all other irrigation projects in Telangana, he said in response to those questioning the Congress’ contribution to the state.

Mr. Reddy said it was unfortunate that the Communist parties who were repeatedly derided by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao about their declining base had decided to support TRS. He, however, said the communist cadre were solidly behind the Congress. He said KCR insulted CPI and CPI (M) all these years but now sought their support fearing losing the election.

He also ridiculed the TRS and the BJP for bringing an election to satisfy their egos but they were only talking about defeating each other rather than development of the constituency.