Revanth plans to wean tribals away from BJP with his Indervelli meeting today

February 01, 2024 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Indervelli, the tribal village in the interiors of Adilabad district, is quite close to the heart of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy as it was from here that he organised his first meeting as president of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee in 2021, creating the path to power.

As he prepares to sound the bugle for Parliamentary polls at a public meeting in Indervelli on Friday, Mr. Reddy is expected to further his attack on the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a glimpse of which he showed at the recent Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting of the party. Apart from paying tributes to the memorial in honour of the people killed in the massacre at Indervelli, Mr. Reddy will take on the BJP that has intruded into the tribal belt winning the Parliament elections in 2019 and also four seats in the recent Assembly elections.

Mr. Reddy is also aware of the fact that Congress could win just one MLA seat under the Adilabad Parliament constituency while four have gone to the BJP and two to the BRS, and he is desperate to break the BJP’s hold over Adilabad. Some solace for the Congress is that the sitting MP from Adilabad Soyam Bapu Rao has lost the Assembly elections. To ensure that the tribal belt returns to the Congress, he has appointed his close aide and Minister Seethakka as the district in-charge. With huge fan following among the tribals, Ms. Seethakka is expected to deliver.

Sources in the Congress said that once the tribal belt is taken away, it would be easy for the party to attract the Backward Classes with the already-announced caste census to give the BCs more power politically and economically. BCs were seen divided between Congress and BJP in the Assembly elections with BRS also taking away a chunk of these votes.