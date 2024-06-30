GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Revanth pays last respects to D. Srinivas in Nizamabad  

D. Srinivas’s demise is an irreparable loss to the Congress, said Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy

Published - June 30, 2024 02:21 pm IST - NIZAMABAD

The Hindu Bureau
CM Revanth Reddy pays homage to D, Srinivas at Nizamabad on June 30, 2024. Photo: Special Arrangement

CM Revanth Reddy pays homage to D, Srinivas at Nizamabad on June 30, 2024. Photo: Special Arrangement

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy paid his last respects to former PCC president and senior Congress leader D. Srinivas at Pragathi Nagar in Nizamabad on June 30, 2024. Following DS’s passing in Hyderabad on June 29, his mortal remains were brought to Pragathi Nagar on the same day and placed at his residence, allowing visitors to pay homage.

The Chief Minister acknowledged DS’s pivotal role in bringing the Congress to power in the 2004 and 2009 Assembly elections in undivided Andhra Pradesh. He highlighted Srinivas’s political journey, starting as a student leader and eventually becoming a prominent figure within the Congress.

Despite a period of absence from the party, DS maintained a warm relationship with Congress top leader Sonia Gandhi, Mr. Reddy said.

“DS never longed for any positions. His wish to have the Congress flag draped over him after his demise was honored by senior leaders who paid homage to him,” the Chief Minister said, adding that the Congress will stand by the DS family.

“His demise is an irreparable loss to the Congress. We will consult with his family on how to honour his memory,” he added.

The Chief Minister consoled the family members of DS, including his sons, Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind and former Nizamabad Mayor Sanjay.

Mr. Reddy returned to Hyderabad from Nizamabad by helicopter after paying his respects.

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.