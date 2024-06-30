Revanth pays last respects to D. Srinivas in Nizamabad  

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy paid his last respects to former PCC president and senior Congress leader D. Srinivas at Pragathi Nagar in Nizamabad on June 30, 2024. Following DS’s passing in Hyderabad on June 29, his mortal remains were brought to Pragathi Nagar on the same day and placed at his residence, allowing visitors to pay homage.

The Chief Minister acknowledged DS’s pivotal role in bringing the Congress to power in the 2004 and 2009 Assembly elections in undivided Andhra Pradesh. He highlighted Srinivas’s political journey, starting as a student leader and eventually becoming a prominent figure within the Congress.

Despite a period of absence from the party, DS maintained a warm relationship with Congress top leader Sonia Gandhi, Mr. Reddy said.

“DS never longed for any positions. His wish to have the Congress flag draped over him after his demise was honored by senior leaders who paid homage to him,” the Chief Minister said, adding that the Congress will stand by the DS family.

“His demise is an irreparable loss to the Congress. We will consult with his family on how to honour his memory,” he added.

The Chief Minister consoled the family members of DS, including his sons, Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind and former Nizamabad Mayor Sanjay.

Mr. Reddy returned to Hyderabad from Nizamabad by helicopter after paying his respects.