Revanth letting KTR function as defacto CM: Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Published - November 08, 2024 08:59 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar alleged that A. Revanth Reddy was the elected Chief Minister of Telangana but, was allowing BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao to function as the defacto CM.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar said that he was forced to make this statement given the way Mr. Reddy has been sparing KTR by not taking any action despite his name figuring in several investigations by the government on the ‘illegal decisions’ of the previous BRS government.

The Union Minister agreed that Mr. Reddy fought tooth and nail against the ‘corrupt’ rule of the BRS in the last 10 years, just like the BJP did, but his attitude seems to have changed now. “When KTR’s name has figured in several investigations, why is he not arrested not so far?” he asked in an informal chat with the media at the BJP office on Friday.

“The BRS government arrested Mr. Reddy and put him in jail ensuring that he didn’t get bail after accusing him of flying a drone over a farmhouse. Has Mr. Reddy forgotten that and struck a deal with KTR?” he asked, adding that the Chief Minister should go on a walkathon on the Musi bank in Hyderabad to face people being displaced rather than in Nalgonda. “He will then realise the problems being faced by those who are threatened to leave their houses. The CM should also go on a padayatra seeking people’s response to the six promises made by the Congress,” he said.

Stating that BRS will be nowhere in the reckoning, he claimed that BRS chief K. Chandrasekhar Rao called up the DGP when his son’s brother-in-law was booked for hosting a party where drugs were allegedly consumed. However, KCR never came out in public in the last 10 months, thus proving that BRS was only interested in his family and not the State.

