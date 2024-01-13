Revanth leaves for Delhi, to meet party high command today

January 13, 2024 08:30 am | Updated 08:30 am IST - Hyderabad

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy left for Delhi on Friday afternoon on his way to Davos to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) and also to call on the party high command to discuss the nominations for MLC elections.

He is likely to meet the top leadership on Saturday morning, and later attend the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra of Rahul Gandhi in Manipur. He will fly to Davos on January 14 night.

There is no clarity so far on the names to be picked up by the Congress for the MLC elections. The party high command will discuss the issue before the CM flies for the WEF meeting.

ADVERTISEMENT

He will be in Davos from January 15 to 19 meeting business leaders from across the globe to seek investments in Telangana. Later, he will spend a couple of days in London, where he will be hosted by different organisations of Congress and Telangana. He will visit Thames River as part of his plan to develop the Musi.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.