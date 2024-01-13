GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Revanth leaves for Delhi, to meet party high command today

January 13, 2024 08:30 am | Updated 08:30 am IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy left for Delhi on Friday afternoon on his way to Davos to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) and also to call on the party high command to discuss the nominations for MLC elections.

He is likely to meet the top leadership on Saturday morning, and later attend the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra of Rahul Gandhi in Manipur. He will fly to Davos on January 14 night.

There is no clarity so far on the names to be picked up by the Congress for the MLC elections. The party high command will discuss the issue before the CM flies for the WEF meeting.

He will be in Davos from January 15 to 19 meeting business leaders from across the globe to seek investments in Telangana. Later, he will spend a couple of days in London, where he will be hosted by different organisations of Congress and Telangana. He will visit Thames River as part of his plan to develop the Musi.

