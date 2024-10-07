Revanth leaves for Delhi for Amit Shah’s meeting

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has left for New Delhi on Sunday evening to participate in Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s meeting with the Chief Ministers of Maoist-hit States to be held on Monday. He will return to Hyderabad on Monday night. There is a likelihood of Mr. Reddy calling on senior party leaders, but no major discussions are likely to take place. The Home Minister’s meeting will be attended by CMs of Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, apart from TG.