Revanth lays foundation for a slew of development works in Adilabad

February 03, 2024 05:34 am | Updated 05:34 am IST - HYDERABAD

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy laid the foundation for several projects during his visit to Adilabad district on Friday to usher in development of the backward areas.

Mr. Reddy announced that AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi would soon launch the scheme providing ₹500 LPG cylinder to domestic customers. He emphasised the government’s commitment to ensuring a dignified life for women.

He interacted with SHG members and distributed ₹60 crore to over 1,450 SHGs. He also assured to assign school students’ uniform stitching work to SHGs, and questioned BRS leaders for criticising the free bus ride for women scheme. “Why is their (BRS leaders) heart burning when we are providing free bus service to women?” he asked.

Allocating ₹25 lakh to the local Farm Producer Organisation (FPO) and earmarking ₹7 crore for Keslapur Nagoba temple development, Mr. Reddy laid the foundation stone for roads, buildings and Martyrs’ Memorial projects worth ₹38.20 crore. These projects will be undertaken by the Integrated Tribal Development Agency in Utnoor.

He also laid the foundation for a tribal welfare residential school for girls in Buggaram village at ₹5 crore, a drinking water treatment plant in Dhanora (Kerameri mandal), and several development works at Indervelli memorial at ₹1 crore. He also allocated ₹27 crore for new roads and bridges. Mr. Reddy handed over documents related to ₹5 lakh aid and house sites to the kin of 15 tribal martyrs in Muthnur village.

He paid tributes at Indervelli martyrs’ memorial and conducted a special puja at Nagoba temple.

Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka, Ministers Konda Surekha, Seethakka, Tummala Nageswara Rao, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Khanapur MLA Vedma Bojju Patel, Chief Secretary Shanthi Kumari, and District Collector Rahul Raj were present.

