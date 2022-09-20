Revanth joins Rahul ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in Kochi

Telangana people are waiting for Rahul Gandhi's yatra to enter the State, says Revanth Reddy.

Special Correspondent
September 20, 2022 08:32 IST

Telangana Congress president Revanth Reddy participating in ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in Kerala on Monday.

Telangana Congress president A Revanth Reddy joined Rahul Gandhi during his ongoing ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ at Kochi on Monday and kept his company throughout the day.

Mr Reddy said people's response to the yatra was tremendous and it reflected people desire for a change in the country. There is a fear in the society that the country is being divided by the BJP on religious, regional and caste lines and that it would be disastrous for the nation if it cannot be curtailed now, he said.

"Mr Gandhi's yatra is giving hope to the people that the country can be saved and put back on track where everyone feels safe," he said. He said Telangana people are waiting for Mr Gandhi's yatra to enter the State and the party has made big plans to ensure that he reaches out to maximum people. Mr Gandhi is likely to walk in the State for 18 days.

