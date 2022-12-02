Revanth, Jagga Reddy bury the hatchet!

December 02, 2022 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy and working president T. Jayaprakash Reddy, who were at political loggerheads for a long time, displayed a rare camaraderie publicly when they came face to face outside the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) office here on Friday.

The two leaders, particularly Jagga Reddy, who never missed an opportunity to lash out at Revanth Reddy on matters related to party affairs with the allegation that a planned attempt was being made to tarnish his image through social media platforms by his rivals within the party, have been at opposite ends on many a political issue within the party.

An interesting conversation between the two on Friday saw them in agreement and terming themselves as ‘co-daughters-in-law’. “It’s quite common for co-daughters-in-law to throw barbs at each other, even as members of a family (Congress). We also share lighter moments but the media is interested only in projecting one side,” both agreed.

Recollecting what he said in the recent past about the TPCC chief’s post, Mr. Jagga Reddy said that the TPCC chief is supreme for the party in a State and he would support Mr. Revanth Reddy’s proposed padayatra, whenever it is taken up with the AICC approval. “I will wait for my time and perhaps become TPCC president, may be 10 years down the line after Revanth Reddy’s term,” he said, sounding hope.

Mr. Revanth Reddy said that they had no differences, whatsoever, at all. “We speak openly and say loudly whatever is in our mind and go to sleep peacefully, unlike others who believe in back-biting,” he said, putting his arm around Mr. Jagga Reddy’s shoulder.

Adding to what Mr. Revanth Reddy said, Mr. Jagga Reddy said pointing at media personnel around them that “they (media) want us to stab each other and can’t see us in a friendly banter”.

Mr. Revanth Reddy agreed: “It’s (seeing them at loggerheads) their bread and butter as they need content”. It was like unity in diversity as they remain united as a party even if there were some differences, the TPCC chief said.