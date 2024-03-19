Revanth is not a weak CM to ignore BRS and BJP’s efforts to destabilise govt., says Parigi MLA

March 19, 2024 12:04 am | Updated 12:05 am IST - Hyderabad

Senior Congress leader and Parigi MLA T. Rammohan Reddy was amused at the BRS MLAs rushing to the Speaker seeking disqualification of Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender while conveniently forgetting how they encouraged defections from 2014 to 2019, right from Gram Panchayat to Parliament.

At a press conference here, he said the BRS did not even leave parties like BSP and CPI while illegally inducting scores of TDP and Congress MLAs without a blink. He said the BRS MLAs could at least meet Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar to give their representation while the Speakers in the BRS rule did not even receive the same representations.

Stating that BRS claims were like devils quoting scriptures, he asked the BRS leadership to apologise and explain why they shamelessly encouraged defections and had no guilt about that. Mr. Reddy said during the 10-year rule of the BRS 39 MLAs of opposition parties were inducted into their party. In 2014, 23 MLAs were forced to join the BRS, of which 12 were from the TDP, five from Congress, three from YSRCP, two from BSP and the lone CPI member.

Similarly, after 2018 elections 16 MLAs were taken, of which 12 were from Congress, two from the TDP and two Independents. TDP MLA Talasani Srinivas Yadav was made a Minister when he was in the TDP itself while Sabitha Indra Reddy was inducted into the Cabinet though she was elected on a Congress ticket. Speakers Madhusudhana Chary and Pocharam Srinivas Reddy did not take action on the disqualification petitions for years together.

Mr. Reddy said Congress was busy with the governance in the first 100 days but the opposition parties – BRS and the BJP continuously spoke of destabilising the government forcing Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to act now. The CM gave time to the opposition MLAs unlike the previous regime and there was no effort to encourage defections. He asked whether Kadiyam Srihari had not mentioned about the government falling soon or BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao continuously claiming that K. Chandrasekhar Rao would come back as the Chief Minister within six months?

The Parigi MLA said Mr. Revanth Reddy was not a weak politician to keep quiet and he knows the game very well to hit back at those trying to topple his government. “We will hit back and we will complete the five-year term,” he said.