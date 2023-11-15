Revanth invokes Sarvai Papanna Goud’s sentiment as he seeks votes for Congress

November 15, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Invoking the sentiment of Bairanpally village that faced a massacre by the Razakars and Sarvai Papanna Goud’s heroics in Jangaon, Telangana Congress president A. Revanth Reddy asked people to reject the BRS candidate, “who would be Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s slave” rather than a slave of the people of Jangaon.

Addressing a public meeting in Jangaon on Wednesday, he said that Congress candidate Kommuri Pratap Reddy sacrificed his seat for the Telangana agitation while BRS candidate Palla Rajeshwar Reddy was busy making money. He said that the history of Mr. Rajeshwar Reddy was revealed by the present MLA, Muttireddy Yadagiri Reddy, himself after he was denied ticket.

“It is for you to choose a leader who will be with you or serve the interests of the Chief Minister at Pragati Bhavan,” he said. Lashing out at KCR, he said that the “BRS government has failed 30 lakh youths by leaking question papers of TSPSC. People should think whether this government can ever do justice to the unemployed youth and their parents who sacrificed everything to see their children get jobs.”

Taking a dig at Ministers K.T. Rama Rao and Harish Rao for rushing to Congress leader Ponnala Lakshmaiah’s house and asking him to join their party, he asked whether they had shown similar interest in meeting the parents of Pravalika, who committed suicide allegedly unable to bear the continuous leaks of TSPSC exam papers.

Ponnala Lakshmaiah criticised

Mr. Lakshmaiah was also the target, as he questioned his decision to leave the party that provided him a chance to become the Chief Minister of Telangana, if Congress won, apart from giving him a political life of 40 years. “He lost in 2014 with 50,000 votes as PCC chief and by 70,000 votes in 2018. Much before the tickets were announced, he left the party after entering into a secret agreement with the BRS leaders from America. Is it fair on his part?” he asked.

Nirmal Master Plan

Earlier speaking in Nirmal, he said that Minister Indrakaran Reddy was the man behind the Nirmal Master Plan to take away the land of farmers in the name of development. He warned people that if BRS comes back to power, the Nirmal Master Plan too, will come back as it has been kept in abeyance in view of the elections. He charged the Minister with failing the constituency in providing double bedroom houses despite being a Minister.

