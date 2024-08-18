Revanth invites Kshatriya community to invest in the fourth city of Hyderabad

Praising the Kshatriya community for playing a vital role in the development of Hyderabad in all sectors, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy invited them to invest in the fourth city that the government was planning.

Speaking at a felicitation meeting, organised by the Kshatriya Seva Samiti in Hyderabad on Sunday and attended by thousands of people at the Gachibowli Stadium, he said the government would extend all facilities for those investing in the growth of Hyderabad and Telangana.

Mr. Reddy said the Kshatriya community has gained the confidence of all sections of society with their hard work and commitment and offered them political opportunities in the near future. He said Srinivasa Raju has been appointed as an advisor to Telangana government while Srini Raju has been appointed as the Vice Chairman of Young India Skill University.

He recalled the role played by Karnataka Minister Bose Raju in strengthening the Telangana Congress in the most difficult times as AICC secretary and said Rahul Gandhi himself recognised the hard work and rewarded him with political opportunities. Similarly, Union Minister Bhupatiraju Srinivas Verma was recognised by the BJP which made him a Union Minister. They reflect the hard-working nature of the community.

The Chief Minister also mentioned about his association with veteran film actor Krishnamraju and his nephew Prabhas who took Telugu cinema to the Hollywood level.

