Revanth interacts with farmers, youth

Congress MP Revanth Reddy speaks to farmers during his padayatra against the new farm laws in Nagarkurnool district.

09 February 2021 21:13 IST

Explains to ryots how the new farm laws were detrimental to them

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) working president A. Revanth Reddy continued to meet farmers and youngsters during the third day of his padayatra that started from Atchampet in Nagarkurnool district three days ago.

Mr. Reddy, who started his “Rajiv Rythu Bharosa Yatra” against the controversial farm laws of the Central government also blamed the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) of being hand-in-glove with the Centre on the farm laws. The TRS government had supported the farmers agitation initially but has backtracked as a part of an understanding with the BJP not to pursue corruption cases against Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

The Malkajgiri MP will cover more than 130 kms before reaching Hyderabad and he covered 9 kms before resting in a make-shift tent on the Achampet-Hyderabad road. He was accompanied by MLA D. Seetakka, former MP Mallu Ravi and hundreds of his supporters. He walked for 25 kms on the second day to reach Chintapalli while on the third day his padayatra covered Polkampalli, Rangapur and Ellikal where he stayed for the night.

Along the route, the Congress MP interacted with the farmers working in their fields understanding their issues. He spoke on how detrimental the farm laws were to the farmers and how KCR was supporting them.

Farmers and youngsters who vied with each other to interact with him explained their problems and asked him to raise their issues with the government and in Parliament. Mahabubnagar and Nagarkurnool DCC president Obaidulla Kotwal and Vamshi Krishna travelled along with him.