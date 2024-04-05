Revanth inspects Tukkuguda meeting arrangements, wants Ministers and MLAs to mobilise 10 lakh people

April 05, 2024 08:05 am | Updated 08:05 am IST - HYDERABAD

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has said the Tukkuguda meeting will be unheard of in the state in terms of public response with about 10 lakh people attending where the national guarantees of the Congress will be announced.

Mr. Reddy along with his ministerial colleagues inspected the arrangements being made for the public meeting that the Congress is planning to organise at Tukkuguda on April 6.

AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi will attend the meeting apart from leaders across the country will participate in the meeting. Congress plans to mobilise about 10 lakh people with Chief Minister himself personally monitoring the arrangements. Ministers Seethakka, D. Sridhar Babu, and Ponnam Prabhakar were among those who accompanied the Minister to the venue.

Mr. Revanth Reddy also held a review meeting with Ministers, MLAs and other senior leaders. He reportedly asked all the Ministers, MLAs and contesting MP candidates in and around Hyderabad to mobilise one lakh people each from every constituency.

Later, speaking to the media, Mr. Sridhar Babu and Mr. Ponnam Prabhakar said the meeting would send a clear message to the country on the need for the Congress to come back to power.

Fielding a range of questions on state politics, they wondered why the BRS which couldn’t implement its promises for 10 years was attacking the Congress within 100 days.

On Mr. KTR’s argument that some IPS officers working in key positions in the Congress government too would have been aware of phone tapping if it happened, Mr. Prabhakar said they were capable of responding to the allegations. ‘Unlike the BRS leaders who are disassociating themselves from the officers, we will own up for what officers do in our government,” he said.

