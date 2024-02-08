ADVERTISEMENT

Revanth inked pacts with fraudulent companies: BRS leader

February 08, 2024 06:26 am | Updated 06:27 am IST - HYDERABAD

“Revanth Reddy is a scamster, and following the footsteps of his mentor Chandrababu Naidu”

The Hindu Bureau

Accusing the Congress government of giving top priority to ‘dubious’ foreign companies about development projects in the State, BRS leader Manne Krishank dismissed these welfare measures as mere publicity stunts.

He alleged that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had inked pacts with several fraudulent companies during the recent World Economic Forum meeting in Davos.

Speaking at a press conference at Telangana Bhavan on Wednesday, Mr. Krishank claimed that former A.P. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu had also favoured one such company, Meinhardt, during his tenure.

“Revanth Reddy is a scamster, and following the footsteps of his mentor Chandrababu Naidu. This is evident in the decision to award the Musi Riverfront Development Project to the Singapore-based fraud company Meinhardt Group,” he alleged.

He also criticised former MLA Mynampally Hanumantha Rao for his remarks against BRS leaders Harish Rao and K.T. Rama Rao during a recent meeting in Siddipet. “Mr. Rao was trying to grab media attention since he is trying to secure an MP ticket from Congress,” he said, and expressed doubts over his educational qualifications.

Meanwhile, former MP B. Vinod Kumar found fault with the Congress government’s decision to rename districts. He said that there would be challenges in government recruitments due to the proposed district reorganisation and urged the Congress government to identify the 1.90 lakh vacant jobs within a month. He claimed that the BRS government had filled 1.60 lakh jobs during its tenure. He also denounced comments made by Peddapalli MP B. Venkatesh Nethakani, who recently joined the Congress.

