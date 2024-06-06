Revanth greets Naidu, seeks better cooperation between TG and AP

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy congratulated Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N. Chandrababu Naidu for clinching a landslide victory in Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections.

The Chief Minister extended heartfelt greetings to Mr. Naidu and expressed hope that the two States of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh would continue cordial relations and cooperate in resolving pending matters related to the A.P. Bifurcation Act in a friendly atmosphere.

Mr. Reddy spoke to him over the phone amid a review meeting he was holding on the results of the Mahabubabad Parliamentary Constituency.