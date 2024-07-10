GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Revanth Govt set to mortgage 400 acres of prime land in Hyderabad to pvt. finanace companies, alleges BRS

Mr. Rao highlighted that the areas chosen for the mortgage, Kokapet and Raidurgam, host IT industry hubs

Updated - July 10, 2024 11:18 am IST

Published - July 10, 2024 11:17 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Bharat Rasthra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao has alleged that Telangana Government led by A. Revanth Reddy, which is reportedly struggling to manage its finances, is set to mortgage 400 acres of government land to private finance companies. These lands, reportedly worth ₹20,000 crores, are expected to raise ₹10,000 crores.

In a statement made on X (formerly Twitter), K.T. Rama Rao accused the government of appointing a merchant banker as an intermediary, agreeing to pay a commission of ₹100 crores. He warned that this move could cripple the progress of Telangana permanently, deterring new investments and industries, and adversely affecting job creation for the State’s youth.

Mr. Rao highlighted that the areas chosen for the mortgage, Kokapet and Raidurgam, host IT industry hubs. He noted that the industrial sector in Telangana has been stagnant for the past seven months, with no new investments and existing companies reconsidering their options due to a lack of incentives.

“Now if the lands are given to industries for political purposes, what will happen to the companies? How will our youth get new jobs?” he questioned.

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.