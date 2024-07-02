Revanth govt. committed to welfare of farmers: Minister Tummala

ADVERTISEMENT

Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao has reaffirmed the State government’s commitment towards the welfare of the farming community by ensuring ₹50,000 crore funds, despite financial constraints. He urged the agriculture, marketing, cooperative, textile, and handloom departments to work in tandem to secure a top position for the State’s farmers. Mr. Nageswara Rao inaugurated an integrated lab complex at the Telangana Institute of Rural Development (TGIRD) in Rajendranagar on Tuesday.

Addressing a meeting on the occasion, Mr Rao emphasised the Revanth Reddy government’s commitment to prioritising the farming community through the Rythu Bharosa and farm loan waiver programmes, which are set to be implemented in the next two to three months. “Though these programmes put a significant burden on the State’s finances, our government will honour its promises. We will implement these farmer welfare schemes by consulting all stakeholders, including officials and people’s representatives,” he said.

Mr. Rao highlighted that the farm loan waiver alone would provide ₹31,000 crore in relief to farmers and announced the implementation of crop insurance from this financial year. He urged officials to promote oil palm cultivation and emphasised the importance of conducting soil tests to benefit farmers, advising on crops and crop management methods. Additionally, he instructed officials to prevent the sale of sub-standard or spurious seeds in the market.

Agriculture Secretary M. Raghunandan Rao, Horticulture Director S.K. Yasmeen Basha, Marketing Director G. Lakshmi Bai, TGIRD CEO K. Nikhila, Ranga Reddy District Collector K. Shashanka, and others attended the meeting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.