Revanth govt. committed to welfare of farmers: Minister Tummala

Published - July 02, 2024 10:36 pm IST - HYDERABAD  

The Hindu Bureau
Agriculture and Marketing Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao addressing a meeting at Telangana Institute of Rural Development in Rajendranagar on Tuesday.

Agriculture and Marketing Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao addressing a meeting at Telangana Institute of Rural Development in Rajendranagar on Tuesday.

 

Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao has reaffirmed the State government’s commitment towards the welfare of the farming community by ensuring ₹50,000 crore funds, despite financial constraints. He urged the agriculture, marketing, cooperative, textile, and handloom departments to work in tandem to secure a top position for the State’s farmers.  Mr. Nageswara Rao inaugurated an integrated lab complex at the Telangana Institute of Rural Development (TGIRD) in Rajendranagar on Tuesday. 

Addressing a meeting on the occasion, Mr Rao emphasised the Revanth Reddy government’s commitment to prioritising the farming community through the Rythu Bharosa and farm loan waiver programmes, which are set to be implemented in the next two to three months. “Though these programmes put a significant burden on the State’s finances, our government will honour its promises. We will implement these farmer welfare schemes by consulting all stakeholders, including officials and people’s representatives,” he said. 

Mr. Rao highlighted that the farm loan waiver alone would provide ₹31,000 crore in relief to farmers and announced the implementation of crop insurance from this financial year. He urged officials to promote oil palm cultivation and emphasised the importance of conducting soil tests to benefit farmers, advising on crops and crop management methods. Additionally, he instructed officials to prevent the sale of sub-standard or spurious seeds in the market. 

Agriculture Secretary M. Raghunandan Rao, Horticulture Director S.K. Yasmeen Basha, Marketing Director G. Lakshmi Bai, TGIRD CEO K. Nikhila, Ranga Reddy District Collector K. Shashanka, and others attended the meeting. 

