Revanth expresses apology but Komatireddy Venkata Reddy not yet satisfied

File photo of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president A. Revanth Reddy and Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

ADVERTISEMENT

The apology episode in Telangana Congress continued with Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy expressing his unconditional apology to Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkata Reddy for the abusive language used against him.

In a video message released here on Saturday, he expressed his apologies for the abusive remarks made by Congress spokesperson Addanki Dayakar at the recent meeting at Chandur. He said the usage of such language against a senior leader like Mr. Venkata Reddy was not acceptable.

The TPCC chief said Mr. Venkata Reddy was hurt by the abusive language used against him and has demanded an apology for the comments. “I am personally apologising for the remarks.” He said it was not acceptable that such remarks were made against a person who participated in the Telangana movement. The TPCC Disciplinary Committee headed by G. Chinna Reddy should look into the issue, Mr. Revanth Reddy said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The remarks against Mr. Venkata Reddy were made in the heat of the moment and I am personally apologising,” said Mr. Addanki Dayakar in a separate video. He also requested the MP to participate in the preparations for the byelection and ensure party’s win.

The issue of abusive and insulting language against Mr. Venkata Reddy has been hurting the party that wants to make a mark in the bypoll defeating Mr. Rajgopal Reddy, who resigned from the Congress announcing his intention to join the BJP. The party is worried that Mr. Venkata Reddy, who was a considerable influence in the district, will stay away from the campaigning and discreetly support his younger brother.

Mr. Venkata Reddy had announced that he won’t be part of the poll campaign until the PCC chief expresses his apology and Mr Dayakar is expelled from the party. He believes that the abusive remarks were not off-the-cuff remarks but planned by the TPCC leadership to send him out of the party. Interestingly, the Bhongir MP was named AICC Star Campaigner for Telangana a few months ago.