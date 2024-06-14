GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Revanth elated with school-going girls using free bus travel facility

Published - June 14, 2024 06:42 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy reiterated his government’s commitment to free bus travel for women and how it empowered the girl students going back to school after summer vacation.

Posting on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) a picture of school-going girls using the bus service at Maqdoompur village in Siddipet district to travel to a nearby school from their village, Mr. Reddy said it brought him immense happiness to see girls benefiting from the government scheme.

In the post, he said, “It brings immense happiness to me to see the children utilizing the free bus service from Maqdoompur Zilla Parishad High School to reach their school after travelling one kilometer.”

The Chief Minister further said the girl students were able to travel on the bus without spending a single rupee. All that they had to do was display their Aaadhar cards to the bus conductor and travel happily under the free travel scheme introduced by the ‘People’s government’.

The ‘Maha Lakshmi’ free bus travel facility for women of all age groups and transgenders was introduced by the Congress government in the State-run Palle Velugu and express buses operated by the TSRTC within the State borders. It was one of the poll promises made by the Congress and was introduced on December 9, 2023, just two days after the Chief Minister was sworn in along with his Cabinet.

Telangana / Hyderabad / travel and commuting / school / students

