Revanth did not criticise Communists, we have great regards for them: Mallu Ravi

Both the Congress and Communists are trying to be on the same line to face BJP at the national level, says Congress leader

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
September 26, 2022 18:41 IST

TPCC vice-president Mallu Ravi | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) senior vice- president Mallu Ravi has clarified that TPCC president A Revanth Reddy had not criticised the Left parties and instead suggested them to rethink about the support extended to the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in the forthcoming by-election to Munugode Assembly constituency. Responding to the comments made by some Communist leaders including Tammineni Veerabhadram, the TPCC leader issued this clarification in a release here on Monday.

“Mr. Revanth never used the word that Communists were sold away as reported. They can check even the videos in this regard. Communists are natural allies of the Congress party since Independence and both the parties fought for the freedom of the nation. Several times the Communists came to the rescue of the Congress party. Mr. Revanth Reddy has special respect and honour towards Communists,” said Mr. Mallu Ravi.

“Our Prime Ministers Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Manmohan Singh and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi implemented the suggestions by Communist parties and made several reforms. Even now, both the Congress and Communists are trying to be on the same line to face the BJP at the national level,” stated Mr. Ravi.

