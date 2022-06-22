Revanth demands salaries for Home Guards, Model School employees

Telangana Congress president A. Revanth Reddy has demanded the government to pay the salaries of Home Guards and employees of Model Schools immediately.

In a letter to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, he said that the Home Guards and Model Schools’ employees have not received their pay for the month of May even at the end of June. How will their families survive without salaries when their source of income is just salary? he asked.

He said that the Chief Minister has money to distribute to people of other States for deriving political benefit but has no heart to pay the salaries of employees in State after extracting work from them. He added that Telangana was formed with a surplus of ₹16,000 crore and was a rich State but has now been turned into a debt-ridden State with loans of lakhs of crores. As if the loans were not enough, the government has raised taxes on registrations, electricity, transport, cess of diesel and sale of precious government land. Yet, the government is not in a position to pay salaries to its employees, he said.