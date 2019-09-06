Revanth demands inquiry to find out who did it

Member of Parliament from Malkajgiri and TPCC working president A. Revanth Reddy has sought an inquiry into the inscription of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on the pillars of the Yadadri temple to find out whether it was done at the behest of the government or the officials have taken a decision themselves.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, Mr. Reddy said if the government had instructed it should be dismissed immediately or else the KCR should take action against the officials concerned for ‘insulting’ the sentiments of the Hindus who rever the Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy.

He alleged that Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao was portraying himself as a demi god rather than a democratically elected leader. TRS party leaders and officials were glorifying him insulting the Gods and people and it was a “shame” that KCR’s pictures were being inscribed on the temple. Telangana people should realise how dangerous this trend was turning into and it was time people vehemently opposed such practices.

In a separate press conference, TPCC treasurer Gudur Narayana Reddy condemned the move and reminded that expansion of Yadadri Temple was being done with public money and not out of the personal wallet of KCR. “No one can tamper with the sanctity of temples and equate themselves with Gods,” he said.

Inscription of TRS party symbol Ambassador car is absolutely unconstitutional and an attempt to mix religion with politics, he said and demanded that the Chief Minister clarify on the subject. “He cannot misuse his position as Chief Minister to highlight himself as a demi God,” he said.