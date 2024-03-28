Revanth, Deepa Dasmunshi to attend PEC meeting today

March 28, 2024 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and AICC in-charge for Telangana Deepa Dasmunshi will attend the Pradesh Executive Committee (PEC) meeting at Gandhi Bhavan on Friday evening.

The meeting, to be chaired by the Chief Minister who is also the TPCC chief, will primary focus on the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, 100 days governance of the Congress government in Telangana and review the preparation for the public meeting at Tukkuguda to launch the election campaign. All the Ministers are special invitees for the meeting.

Party sources said Mr. Revanth Reddy will brief the PEC about the 100 days rule of the Congress government. He is likely to present a status report on the promises that the government has fulfilled so far and other promises that are in the line for fulfilment. Primarily, the focus would be on drawing a strategy for Lok Sabha elections. The party is already in the process of finalising its candidates with 13 names already announced and the rest being approved on March 31. The meeting would decide on the issues that the party intends to take up during its campaign in the run-up to the elections.

The party is also taking as prestige the Tukkuguda public meeting where the AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge and others are being roped in. Congress leaders have a sentimental attachment to Tukkuguda, as they feel it has brought the party good luck. The date for the public meeting where the election campaign will be launched is expected to be finalised at the meeting.

Before the PEC meeting, the campaign committee of the party headed by former MP Madhu Yaskhi Goud will chair the meeting.

Sridhar to head panel

In the meantime, the TPCC has appointed Minister D. Sridhar Babu to head the National Manifesto Dissemination Committee in Telangana. The committee will have six other members. The panel is tasked with submitting a report to the party on how to take the national manifesto to the nook and corner of the State ahead of the Parliamentary election.

