Revanth dares KCR for open debate on Kaleshwaram project at Medigadda 

TPCC president and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy lashed out at BRS chief and former chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for visiting a news channel in Hyderabad on Tuesday, skipping the Assembly session despite calls to discuss allegations of corruption against him. Criticising KCR for his comments on the quality of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP), Mr. Reddy once again dared him to visit the Medigadda barrage, a component of KLIP, for an open discussion on the project’s quality with experts and with the public in attendance.

Addressing a massive gathering near here on Wednesday as part of the election campaign for Congress candidate Kadiyam Kavya for the Warangal Lok Sabha seat, Mr. Revanth Reddy clarified that Kadiyam Srihari, Kavya’s father and Station Ghanpur MLA from the BRS, had not approached the Congress party for her ticket. “I proposed Kavya’s candidacy based on the integrity and seniority of Kadiyam Srihari,” he stated, urging voters to ensure Kavya’s victory for her service through her voluntary organisation.

Accusing both the BRS and the BJP of being two sides of the same coin, Mr. Revanth Reddy urged voters to teach a lesson to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by defeating their party’s candidate Aroori Ramesh, whom he labelled a land grabber akin to an anaconda. Mr. Revanth also slammed Mr. Modi for not honouring the promises made to Telangana, including a steel factory at Bayyaram and a coach factory at Kazipet in the AP Reorganisation Act, and failing to fulfill the promise of providing two crore jobs a year.

Promising comprehensive development for Warangal, the Congress leader promised to establish an industrial corridor along national highways, construct an outer ring road (ORR), develop the airport, and address urban flooding through underground drainage systems. Additionally, Mr. Revanth Reddy assured that irrigation would be provided to every acre in the former Warangal district by completing pending projects such as SRSP Phase 2 and Devadula lift irrigation scheme.

Mocking KCR and his nephew, Siddipet MLA T. Harish Rao, for their remarks on the Congress party, Mr. Revanth Reddy criticised KCR for choosing a television appearance over participating in Assembly debates. He also challenged Mr. Harish Rao to resign from his MLA post, asserting that his government would waive farm loans of up to ₹ 2 lakh per farmer by August 15 at any cost. Ministers Duddilla Sridhar Babu, Danasari Anasuya alias Seethakka, Konda Surekha, local Congress MLAs including Kadiyam Srihari also spoke at the meeting.

