Revanth criticises PM for pushing the country into debt trap

December 12, 2022 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Malkajgiri MP and TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy has criticised the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government for pushing the country into a debt trap.

The value of rupee fell down steeply as compared with the US dollar but the BJP-led Central government did nothing to arrest the slide. Though the confidence among the investors on the Indian market was on the wane, the government did not take a single policy decision to instil confidence in them, he said.

Mr. Revanth Reddy, who raised the issue during Question Hour in the Lok Sabha on Monday, lamented that the rupee value had fallen to a record low under the current dispensation and sought the measures initiated by the government to arrest the fall. He recalled how Mr. Modi as Chief Minister of Gujarat criticised the then Central government when the rupee fell to ₹69 claiming that the rupee was in the ICU. The government had no answers after the rupee depreciating further in the last eight years.

He said the country became debt-ridden in the past eight years. The debt incurred by the current dispensation was ₹80 lakh crore which was higher than the total debt availed by all the previous governments which totalled to around ₹55.87 lakh crore.

The domestic currency on its part depreciated by 11.75 % during the current year itself, marking the largest decline in a single year. He sought to know about the steps initiated by the RBI to increase forex flows while ensuring overall macroeconomic and financial stability. Coupled with this was the rise in inflation that could burden the people further for availing goods and services.