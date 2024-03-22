Revanth creates a three-tier campaign model to win 14 seats for Congress

March 22, 2024 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Chief Minister and Telangana Congress president A. Revanth Reddy is planning to bag 14 Parliament seats with a three-tier system to be adopted by putting the onus on MLAs to booth-level workers.

Mr. Reddy is said to have devised a three-level coordination committee model, where MLAs or Assembly constituency in-charges would lead the coordination committees. However, he feels that the onus is on the five key members in each booth committee, whose performance will be gauged by the party’s show.

The five chosen members of each booth committee will get brighter political opportunities with the government planning Indiramma committees in every level to coordinate between the government and the party.

ADVERTISEMENT

Model replica

The Chief Minister shared the idea with some senior leaders while discussing the party strategy to win 14 seats. He told them that the model was adopted in Malkajgiri when he won as an MP and this should be replicated in all the constituencies in State.

There would be three-level coordination committees in every Parliamentary constituency and these should be constituted within this week, he told the senior leaders. These panels would be headed by AICC observers and senior party leaders of that particular constituency.

As each Parliamentary constituency has seven Assembly constituencies, the committee would induct Assembly-level leaders and key workers in every mandal.

The five members of booth committees would be the soldiers and would be responsible for votes secured in each booth. Their performance would get them into the all-important Indiramma committees that would guide the government in taking up welfare schemes to each and every household.

The Chief Minister had earlier announced that every welfare scheme of the government would be taken to people through the Indiramma committees giving political importance to ground level workers of the party.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.