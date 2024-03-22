GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Revanth creates a three-tier campaign model to win 14 seats for Congress

Five active members of booth-level committees to be given utmost importance

March 22, 2024 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - HYDERABAD

R Ravikanth Reddy
R. Ravikanth Reddy

Chief Minister and Telangana Congress president A. Revanth Reddy is planning to bag 14 Parliament seats with a three-tier system to be adopted by putting the onus on MLAs to booth-level workers.

Mr. Reddy is said to have devised a three-level coordination committee model, where MLAs or Assembly constituency in-charges would lead the coordination committees. However, he feels that the onus is on the five key members in each booth committee, whose performance will be gauged by the party’s show.

The five chosen members of each booth committee will get brighter political opportunities with the government planning Indiramma committees in every level to coordinate between the government and the party.

Model replica

The Chief Minister shared the idea with some senior leaders while discussing the party strategy to win 14 seats. He told them that the model was adopted in Malkajgiri when he won as an MP and this should be replicated in all the constituencies in State.

There would be three-level coordination committees in every Parliamentary constituency and these should be constituted within this week, he told the senior leaders. These panels would be headed by AICC observers and senior party leaders of that particular constituency.

As each Parliamentary constituency has seven Assembly constituencies, the committee would induct Assembly-level leaders and key workers in every mandal.

The five members of booth committees would be the soldiers and would be responsible for votes secured in each booth. Their performance would get them into the all-important Indiramma committees that would guide the government in taking up welfare schemes to each and every household.

The Chief Minister had earlier announced that every welfare scheme of the government would be taken to people through the Indiramma committees giving political importance to ground level workers of the party.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.