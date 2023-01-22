Revanth: Congress will win 14 seats in combined Mahabubanagar, asks Dalits and Girijans to bust feudal attitude of BRS leaders

January 22, 2023 10:29 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - HYDERABAD

In its first meeting after the new AICC in-charge took over, the Telangana Congress held a big show with the “Dalita Girijana Atmagourava Sabha”, where Telangana Congress president A. Revanth Reddy exuded confidence that the party would win all the 14 Assembly seats in combined Mahabubagar district with a thumping majority.

In the meeting organised at Bijnepalli in Nagarkurnool district on Sunday evening, he appealed to Dalit, Girijan and Backward castes to ensure Congress win and said that he would take the leader chosen by Sonia Gandhi as the Chief Minister on his shoulders. “Congress is the only party that can give an opportunity to these communities. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has repeatedly ditched Dalits after promising them the top post once Telangana was formed,” he said.

Using all his oratory skills to the hilt, he targeted the TRS leadership and the MLAs, who he said had amassed wealth illegally while forgetting their promises. “The TRS MLAs have become so arrogant that they had gained a feudal mentality in ill-treating Dalits.” Recalling the attack on Congress leaders who went to inspect and protest at the Markandeya project site as nothing was moving, he asked how dare they press the throats of Dalits with their feet?

Mr. Reddy said that Congress constructed all the irrigation projects in Mahabubanagar like Jurala, Bheema, Nettempadu and Kalwakurthy, and the Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy government sanctioned and started the Palamuru-Ranga Reddy project. The TRS has failed to complete it even after eight years though the Chief Minister promised to finish it within three years of coming to power, he said.

Stating that he was the son of Palamuru soil, Mr. Reddy appreciated the contribution of former Minister Nagam Janardhan Reddy to the district for getting sanction for the Kalwakurthy lift irrigation scheme to irrigate 3.60 lakh acres during the TDP rule and YSR extended it to five lakh acres. Referring to the sitting MLA, Marri Janardhan Reddy, he said, “The businessman who entered politics with money power is getting himself photographed at the Congress-built projects”.

Mr. Reddy also alleged that KCR deceived and ill-treated Dalits so much so that officers like Praveen Kumar and Akunuri Murali, who belong to the Dalit community, have resigned. Chief Secretary Pradeep Chandra, a Dalit officer, was also insulted by the CM. Do you need a CM who doesn’t pay respects to B.R. Ambedkar on his birth or death anniversaries, he asked.

“There is no Madiga Minister in the State cabinet and Manda Krishna Madiga was put in jail for three months reflecting how they are treated by the TRS chief,” he claimed. On the other hand, Congress had made Mallikarjun Kharge the AICC president and Bhatti Vikramarka the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) chief.

Mr. Vikramarka regretted the attack on Dalits in a constituency that was represented by Dalit leader and former Congress chief Mallu Anantha Ramulu. The TRS leaders’ arrogance and atrocious behaviour will no more be tolerated, he said and asked the police to be fair. “Is it proper to file SC and ST cases against Congress cadre when TRS leaders attacked the SC and ST leaders of the Congress?,” he asked. He said that Congress would always strive to protect the rights of the downtrodden and the meeting was a point to prove its sincerity.

AICC in-charge Manikrao Thakre, former Ministers Nagam Janardhan Reddy, Shabbir Ali and Gaddam Prasad Kumar, AICC secretary A. Sampath Kumar and former MP Mallu Ravi also spoke.