Revanth condemns attack on Prabhakar Reddy

October 30, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - Hyderabad

Police urged to investigate thoroughly; Congress does not believe in violence in politics, says TPCC president

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Congress president A. Revanth Reddy condemned the attack on Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy and demanded that the police to conduct a full-fledged inquiry to reveal the truth.

In a statement here, he said a fair inquiry was a must into such a heinous act and said the Congress doesn’t believe in violent politics. He said the police should reveal all the details to public after the investigation.

Meanwhile, TPCC vice president Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy alleged at a press conference that the accused in the attack was affiliated to the BJP. He claimed that Dubbak MLA Raghunandan Rao had invited the accused into the BJP offering a scarf. However, it is for the police to reveal the truth after the investigation.

