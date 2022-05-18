Revanth comments objectionable: Palla Rajeshwar Reddy

Rythu Bandhu Samithi president Palla Rajeshwar Reddy and MLA A. Ramesh Babu said that the comments made by TPCC chief Revanth Reddy were objectionable.

Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, they alleged that Mr. Reddy got the position in Congress with the money given by TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu.

“Mr. Revanth Reddy has been telling lies with regard to farmer suicides. These suicides are higher in Congress-ruled States. This was informed by Union Agriculture Minister Tomar in Parliament. The Rythu Bima cover of ₹5 lakh was extended to about 80,000 farmers in the State and this type of scheme was nowhere in the country,” they said.

Stating that Congress has no moral right to speak about farmer suicides, the TRS leaders asked why the “promises made by Congress were not being implemented in States ruled by the party”. They warned that people would not tolerate the comments made by Mr. Reddy and would react seriously.