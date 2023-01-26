ADVERTISEMENT

Revanth claims Eatala Rajender has realised that BJP not serious to defeat KCR

January 26, 2023 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - HYDERABAD

PCC chief feels Eatala, Vivek and Vishweshwer Reddy should take a different path if their goal of defeating KCR not materialised by BJP

The Hindu Bureau,Ravikanth Reddy R 6731

Telangana Congress president, A. Revanth Reddy has claimed that the BJP MLA from Huzurabad, Eatala Rajender was not happy with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and it reflected when the latter reportedly said Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had his men in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In an informal chat with reporters on Thursday, he said Mr. Rajender had realised that his dream of defeating Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao cannot be possible through the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as he feared there are some KCR ‘informers’ in the BJP. When the purpose is not served he is getting agitated, he claimed.

Mr. Reddy said this applies to former MPs Vivek Venkataswamy and Konda Vishweswer Reddy and all three were disappointed that no effort from the BJP was being made to oust KCR. These leaders don’t have any affinity with the BJP ideology but they were in the party hoping to defeat KCR for his arrogance and anti-people attitude. “Mr. Rajender realised that there were some ‘coverts’ of KCR in the BJP as well,” he claimed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He expressed the opinion that BJP’s votes in Dubbak or Munugode were to do with the circumstances created during that time and they can never repeat those performances in a general election. Only the Congress has the capacity to defeat the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), he said and felt that those feeling uncomfortable in the BJP realising that there was no seriousness to defeat KCR should tread a different path now.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US