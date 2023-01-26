Revanth claims Eatala Rajender has realised that BJP not serious to defeat KCR

January 26, 2023 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Congress president, A. Revanth Reddy has claimed that the BJP MLA from Huzurabad, Eatala Rajender was not happy with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and it reflected when the latter reportedly said Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had his men in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In an informal chat with reporters on Thursday, he said Mr. Rajender had realised that his dream of defeating Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao cannot be possible through the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as he feared there are some KCR ‘informers’ in the BJP. When the purpose is not served he is getting agitated, he claimed.

Mr. Reddy said this applies to former MPs Vivek Venkataswamy and Konda Vishweswer Reddy and all three were disappointed that no effort from the BJP was being made to oust KCR. These leaders don’t have any affinity with the BJP ideology but they were in the party hoping to defeat KCR for his arrogance and anti-people attitude. “Mr. Rajender realised that there were some ‘coverts’ of KCR in the BJP as well,” he claimed.

He expressed the opinion that BJP’s votes in Dubbak or Munugode were to do with the circumstances created during that time and they can never repeat those performances in a general election. Only the Congress has the capacity to defeat the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), he said and felt that those feeling uncomfortable in the BJP realising that there was no seriousness to defeat KCR should tread a different path now.