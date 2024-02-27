Revanth challenges KTR to win at least one MP seat

February 27, 2024 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - Hyderabad

Chief Minister and TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy threw a challenge to Bharat Rashtra Samithi working president K.T. Rama Rao to win one Lok Sabha seat in Telangana.

Taking objection to KTR for his comments that Congress would not have won many seats if Revanth Reddy was declared as CM candidate, he said Congress won on the sacrifices of the party workers. “We moved up the ladder starting as a normal party worker unlike you,” he said.

Mr. Reddy was speaking at a public meeting organised by the Congress party at Chevella on the occasion of launching two schemes by the government to provide gas cylinder at ₹500 and 200 units of free electricity.

Indiramma committees

Attributing the party’s success to the workers who sacrificed for the party, he said those who worked for the party would get their due. “Our duty will not end winning the Parliament seats but ensuring the success of party workers as sarpanches, MPTCs, ZPTC, Ward members and Zilla Parishad chairpersons.”

The Chief Minister said Indiramma committees would be constituted with party workers from all sections and the government’s programmes and welfare schemes would be taken to the people involving them. “Your role in taking the schemes to the people effectively will ensure government’s image is enhanced,” he said.

Promising that the six guarantees given by Sonia Gandhi would be implemented at any cost, he said two schemes were launched within 48 hours while another two were launched on Tuesday. Those criticising Congress will have to take the brunt of people who benefit from these schemes.

Mr. Reddy reassured the youngsters that two lakh vacancies would be filled in a phased manner with utmost transparency. As promised 25,000 jobs were filled within two months and this process would continue, he said. “Unlike KCR who worked to jobs for his son, daughter, niece and nephew the Congress is concerned about jobs to the youngsters,” he said.

Where are 20 crore jobs promised by Modi

He also took a dig at the BJP questioning their request to elect Mr. Modi as the Prime Minister. “Perhaps, they forgot that Mr Modi is the Prime Minister for the last 10 years and the BJP should seek votes on his performance,” he said.

Mr. Reddy demanded the BJP to explain why Mr. Modi could not provide 20 crore jobs as promised in the last 10 years. The only model of the BJP and Gujarat is to bring down other governments threatening parties using institutions like the ED, CBI and IT.

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka and ministers Uttam Kumar Reddy, D. Sridhar Babu, Seethakka, Ponnam Prabhakar and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy were among present.

